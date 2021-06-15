Delhi Excise Dept Clarifies Restaurants, Hotels & Guesthouses Not Allowed To Serve Liquor

On Tuesday, June 15, the Excise Department of the Delhi government clarified that serving liquor at bars in hotels, clubs, and restaurants in the city are not allowed. According to the National Capital's new COVID lockdown norms, restaurants will be allowed to open at 50% seating capacity but, the Excise Department informed, "Bars in the hotels, clubs, and restaurants are not allowed to open till further orders".

All liquor shops outside containment zones are allowed to function between 10 am to 8 pm, it said. On June 6, the liquor vends in the city were reopened in Delhi.

The DDMA's suggestion

Last week, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) allowed shops in markets including liquor selling shops selling liquor to function depending on the number of shops on alternate days on an odd-even pattern. This week, DDMA allowed shops to operate the entire week from 10 am to 8 pm.

Delhi has around 760 liquor stores and around 840 restaurants and hotels which have the license for bars.

A DDMA official added, “We are keenly observing trends and developments as we ease lockdown restriction in phases. Restrictions will be further scaled down in the coming week if the Covid-19 situation continues to remain under control”.

DDMA has further warned that in case it is found that COVID appropriate behaviour is not being followed in the markets, market complexes, malls, restaurants and if the number of COVID-19 positive cases start increasing in Delhi, they will be closed without any loss of time.

All the markets, market complexes, malls, and restaurants will be under close watch and supervision will be maintained by district magistrates, DCPs, and other officers.

COVID situation in Delhi

To date, Delhi has reported a total of 14.3 lakh COVID cases with 14 lakh recoveries and 24,823 deaths. The National Capital has administered a total of 61,88,272 COVID vaccine doses across 974 vaccination sites.

Recently, with the Coronavirus cases on a decline in Delhi, Kejriwal had announced that all activities will be allowed to operate with certain restrictions. A major relaxation that had been announced by the Delhi government was the opening of markets and malls that will now be able to function in their full capacity.

(With PTI input)

(Image Credit: AP/REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)