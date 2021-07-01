Delhi: Extortionist Who Was On The Run, Held By Special Cell

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a rewarded criminal who was involved in a number of extortion cum murder cases. The accused was identified as Dinesh alias Johney. DCP of Special Cell, Pramod Kushwah said that Inspector Ishwar Singh got a tip-off about the accused. This information was developed and a team under the supervision of ACP Attar Singh was formed.

Delhi special cell held extortionist

"The team got a tip off that the accused will be coming nest Sangam Vihar area to meet his associates. A trap was laid and he wad held," said Kushwah.

The official said that the accused was wanted in a case of murder that took place in Karol Bagh. He has been on the run for the last 2 years in this case. Later a reward of Rs. 25,000/- was declared by Delhi Police on the information leading to his arrest in the above case.

Extortion case in Delhi

"Accused and his accomplices were committing robbery using a bike. They opened fire at a shop in Karol Bagh. A customer Bharat sitting in shop had got two gun shot injuries. During the treatment in hospital, Bharat succumbed to his injuries. In this case, four accused Dev Arjun, Aakash Kumar alias Daksh, Sanju and Mahesh alias Mannu were arrested by local police but Dinesh managed to give the cops a slip," said the official.

The accused and his associates used to extort money from businessmen in Karol Bagh. He had threatened a shopkeeper to give him a handsome amount. When the shopkeeper refused to pay he decided to teach him a lesson and had opened fire at his shop. Dinesh was declared a proclaimed offender in this case. He was earlier convicted for seven years in a case of robbery.

After completing the said sentence in this case, he came out from jail in the year 2011 and again started committing robbery.

Picture Credit: Unsplash/PTI