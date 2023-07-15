Delhi Faces Flood Havoc: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning Till July 21

As the National Capital is witnessing flood havoc in several places in Delhi, with residential societies, temples, hospitals, and markets completely inundated, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Heavy Rainfall warning for Delhi from 17th July to 21st July. The "Orange Alert" has been issued for Delhi, warning Delhites to stick to their houses and evacuate the low-lying areas.

Republic Spoke to Mahesh Pahalwat, Scientist, Skymet

Monsoon is set to hit Delhi on the night of 17th July, and continuous rains will persist until 21st July. Though the water from Hathnikund Barrage was released in advance, the situation of floods will prevail due to the rains expected in the coming week. An alert has also been issued in Himachal Pradesh, as heavy rainfall there will directly impact the rains in Delhi, which is a major concern at the moment.

The current situation in Delhi is a result of Western disturbances in the hills, cyclonic circulation in Punjab and Haryana, and monsoon lines above Delhi colliding with each other. This collision has led to a burst of clouds and more than expected rainfall being witnessed this year in Delhi.However, there is hope for improvement by the end of this month, after the 25th. Both Delhi and other states in North India are expected to experience only moderate rainfall then, with scattered showers in several places.Delhi must take measures to overcome this situation. The trouble will persist for one more week, making it crucial for people to stay indoors and ensure their safety from the brunt of excessive rainfall.

Republic also spoke to Aam Aadmi Party ( AAP ) MLA and PWD Minister Aatishi

Aatishi, speaking on Delhi's monsoon preparedness, emphasised that the AAP government stands with the people in this distressing situation. She stated that extreme rainfall is not the government's fault, and they should not be blamed for it. Aatishi personally visited and inspected at least 10 flood-affected areas in Delhi and held discussions with officials.

She mentioned that civilians from slums were successfully evacuated, and the Disaster Management Team, along with NDRF, rescued more than 1500 cattle and over 1000 other animals. The government has mobilised all available resources to assist the citizens during this challenging time.Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister, also visited the Okhla Treatment Plant, which has been reopened after drying the machines. This move will help reduce the contamination of water. The Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants are likely to be opened by today evening. Approximately 5000 MCD workers are working tirelessly to pump out water from low-lying areas.

Aatishi appreciated the Lieutenant Governor (LG) for being on the ground during the floods, and she believes that he should personally witness the situation in Delhi to understand the impact of BJP's governance in the MCD over the last 15 years.She mentioned that CM Arvind Kejriwal is actively engaging in back-to-back meetings and visiting affected spots to address the challenges. Aatishi herself conducted late-night meetings with officials to devise additional strategies to mitigate the troubles caused by the floods.The AAP, according to Aatishi, focuses on delivering concrete work rather than engaging in public relations (PR). She asserted that the party is committed to serving the people.

Aatishi conveyed that residents in areas like Kashmere Gate, Civil Lines, Yamuna Khadar, Badarpur, Sangam Vihar, and the slums near Old and New Delhi railway stations have been successfully rescued and moved to relief camps. AAP volunteers (karyakartas) have set up Shivirs to distribute food and relief packets containing medicine to the affected people.

The AAP government is actively working to reduce water levels, and they have requested Haryana to release less water from the Bairaj. Aatishi acknowledged that the drainage system's issues date back to the time when Sheela Dixit was the CM, and the BJP failed to take significant action in this regard.She clarified that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a relatively young party, being only 10 years old, and should not be held responsible for the historical issues in the city.

Meanwhile Present level of river water at Old Railway Bridge (ORB) at 11 am is recorded at 207.43 Metres .

Key Highlights of Flood Situation in Delhi

25,478 people have been evacuated. 22,803 people are in tents/shelters. 16 teams of NDRF have been deployed in flood-affected districts in rescue work. Some of the low-lying areas of Delhi have witnessed flood water due to very high level of river water & consequent back flow of water, breach of embankments etc.

45 boats (17 pertaining to Boat Club & 28 pertaining to I & FC Department) have been put on duty for ‘Munadi’ / awareness, evacuation & rescue work.

NGOs have also been engaged in providing relief (Food, Shelter Kit, Medicines, etc.) to the evacuated persons. Adequate number of medical teams and ambulances have been deployed by the Health Department at all the relief camp sites.

Delhi govt on rescue operations

More than 1,523 people have been rescued from difficult areas, and almost 4,300 have been evacuated to safer places in Delhi. The NDRF, with the help of ropes and boats, has rescued citizens stuck in flood-affected areas of Delhi. Teams are still deployed in the National Capital, and while the water level is declining at several places, the rescue operation is still ongoing. It has been reported that the Army has also been brought to Delhi to assist in areas where citizens are still stuck inside their houses, and entire houses are drowned. Many citizens have taken shelter on the terrace of their houses. The situation in Delhi is grim, and all units are working in coordination to help the troubled areas.