Fire Breaks Out In Delhi Factory: NDRF, Fire Brigade On Spot; Rescue Op Underway

In a shocking incident on Thursday morning, a fire broke out in west Delhi's Peeragarhi area and officials said that several people including firefighters are trapped under the debris. According to reports, the structure has also collapsed following an explosion, leading to more apathy. Sources said that the it is a factory of battery, due to which the fire led to an explosion.

Delhi: A fire broke out at a factory in Peeragarhi early morning today. During rescue operations a blast occurred, causing the collapse of the factory building in which several people, including fire brigade personnel are still trapped. Rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/q5uGdxkOUL — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2020

READ: West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out at Jute Factory in Ghoshpukur

READ: Fire kills more than 30 animals at zoo in western Germany

As per firefighters who spoke to media, thirty-five fire engines are at the site. As per reports, the fire department received a call for help at 4:30 am, officials said. They also said that initially sent seven fire engines to the factory. Officials added that rescue operations are on. The NDRF team is also at the location and are working together with the fire brigade team.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and said that he is monitoring the situation closely. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote: "Very sad to hear this. Am closely monitoring the situation. Fire personnel trying their best. Praying for the safety of those trapped."

READ: Fire breaks out at Prime Minister's Lok Kalyan Marg residence compound; LIVE Updates here

READ: Meerut: Fire breaks out at Victoria park