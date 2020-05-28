Delhi Farmer Sponsors Plane Tickets For Migrant Labourers To Return Back Home In Bihar

At a time when most of the factory owners and employers have deserted the migrant labours, forcing them on a long march of more than 1000 miles, back to their native place in Bihar, a Delhi based farmer Pappan Singh Gehlot has turned out to be a saviour for his employees, who were stuck in lockdown for the past two months.

Gehlot, a Mushroom grower on the outskirts of Delhi, not only paid the salary of ten thousand Rupee each to his 10 employees, after the announcement of lockdown but also ensured that his employees reach home safely in Samastipur District of Bihar and did not allow them to walk to their village or board Shramik special trains. Instead, Gehlot first tried to reserve AC berth in train for his employees but due to unavailability of train tickets, he decided to send his labours back to Bihar on an aeroplane after medical check-up and tests pertaining to COVID-19.

Pappan Singh Gehlot said, "I could not have taken the risk by allowing my workers to walk thousand of miles as it might put their lives in danger because we are getting to know these days migrants meet road accidents while going back home. It is inhuman to make them walk."

All the migrant labours from Bihar were travelling on the plane for the first time. For all of them, it was a lifetime experience, of flying in the sky. The moment they landed at the Patna airport, they started capturing photos and videos in the prohibited area, unaware of the rules and regulations and were detained by the police for some time.

Some of the migrant Labours have shared their experiences. Naveen, a migrant worker after landing in Patna said, "We were travelling in a plane for the first time. We were emotional and we have never seen a flight earlier. We were afraid, there were so many aeroplanes parked ar the Airport. The Airport manager assisted us. He dropped us near the flight. We were making videos and the Police personnel asked us not to shoot. We were unaware of the permission to shoot the videos and the Police personnel caught us. We are ready for the home quarantine. We will go to Delhi again after the epidemic ends and will work with Pappan Singh Gehlot - our employer."

Another employee Vijay said, "We are poor but we didn't want to go barefoot. I have a 7-month-old baby, it has been months since I have visited my village. So, when our owner asked us to board a flight, we were very happy".

Another labour Ramesh said, "For the first time, I travelled on a flight. Our employer Gehlot ji told us not to worry, will send you in a flight. Our owner understood our pain. Total 10 of us have travelled for the first time".

So far, 40 lakh migrants have returned back to Bihar on trains, trucks and barefoot. When the entire nation was pained to see the pictures of migrant workers marching towards their native place on national highways after many big business houses had deserted them, this act of benevolence by Pappan Singh Gehlot to send back his employees on the plane is praiseworthy.

