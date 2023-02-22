Delhi FINALLY Gets New Mayor; AAP's Shelly Oberoi Elected After Multiple Delays

After multiple delays, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered victory in the mayoral polls of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

AAP candidate Shelly Oberoi has been elected as the new Delhi mayor on Wednesday as out of the total 266 total votes cast for the mayoral elections, the AAP candidate bagged 150 votes. While the BJP nominee Rekha Gupta trailed at 116 votes. The AAP thanked the Delhi voters for yet again reposing their trust in the party. The voting that began at around 11.30 am went on for more than 2 hours. A total of 10 nominated MPs, 14 nominated MLAs and 241 elected councillors out of 250 voted in the mayoral election.

There was a need for 274 valid votes for the mayoral election. Congress has 9 Councillors who boycotted the election. In this situation, a total of 265 votes had to be cast in today's election. Either of the two mayoral candidates needed 134 votes to win.

After winning the elections, Shelly Oberoi addressed the MCD house and assured the functioning as per the constitution. "I assure you all that I will run this House in a constitutional manner. I expect you all will maintain the dignity of the House and cooperate in its smooth functioning. Our main objective is what Arvind Kejriwal has set for the people of Delhi now BJP has to accept their defeat."

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tweeted and congratulated Shelly Oberoi for winning the polls. "The goons lost, the public won. Many congratulations to all the workers on becoming the Mayor of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and once again whole hearted gratitude to the people of Delhi. Many many congratulations to the first Mayor Shelly Oberoi of AAP".

गुंडे हार गये, जनता जीत गयी.



दिल्ली नगर निगम में आम आदमी पार्टी का मेयर बनने पर सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को बहुत बधाई और दिल्ली की जनता का तहे दिल से एक बार फिर से आभार.



AAP की पहली मेयर @OberoiShelly को भी बहुत बहुत बधाई. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 22, 2023

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Goondaism has lost, the public has won. BJP wanted to make its own mayor by cheating. I congratulate Shelly Oberoi on her election as Delhi mayor. Next, Ale Iqbal will become the deputy mayor".

The last three attempts to elect the Mayor failed due to the clash between AAP and BJP which happened on-- January 6, second on January 24 and last on February 6.