Delhi: FIR Lodged After Video Of 5-yr-old Lying On Terrace With Hands, Legs Tied Surfaced

After a video surfaced from Delhi of a five-year-old girl lying with her limbs tied on a terrace in the scorching sun, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged at Khajuri Khas Police Station on Wednesday. The FIR was registered under section 75 (Punishment for cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act.

As per the said section, 'whoever, having the actual charge of, or control over a child, assaults, abandons, abuses, exposes or willfully neglects the child or causes or procures the child to be assaulted, abandoned, abused, exposed or neglected in a manner likely to cause such child unnecessary mental or physical suffering, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with fine of one lakh rupees or both'.

The girl's family identified

The police came to know of the incident through the video doing the rounds on social media. In the purported video shot from a nearby house, the girl can be heard crying for help and struggling to free herself. A woman, who shot the 25-second-long video, claims in the background that the mother of the child tied her hands and legs and left her on the roof in sweltering heat around 2 p.m.

"After a video of a girl child tied up on the roof of a house surfaced on social media, all possible efforts were made by Delhi Police to ascertain her identity and circumstances. The family of the child has been identified and appropriate action initiated," the Delhi Police tweeted, with the hashtag 'Delhipolicecares'.