Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Jyoti Nagar Police Station; 2 Policemen Injured

Two police personnel got injured in a fire incident in the basement of the Jyoti Nagar area in North East Delhi at around 4 pm. The fire was later doused by three fire vehicles, which rushed to the spot. The Fire department informed, “Fire broke out in the basement of Jyoti Nagar PS in Northeast Delhi at around 4 pm today, three fire vehicles reached the spot and doused the fire, two policemen were injured, they have been admitted to a hospital.”

One dead in building collapse in North-East Delhi’s Mustafabad area

In another similar incident that took place in North-East Delhi on July 24, one person died after a building collapsed in the Mustafabad locality. The incident occurred at around 5 am near the Babu Nagar Chane wale gali, informed the Fire Department.

“A house collapsed at around 5am from the Babu Nagar Chane Wali Gali Mustafabad. Total 3 fire tenders were rushed to the site. So far 4 persons have been rescued & sent to the hospital. Search for more people ongoing,” said the fire officials.

Image: PTI, Representative