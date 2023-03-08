Delhi Fire Services To Procure Modern Equipment To Improve Response Times: Officials

Delhi Fire Services will procure modern equipment and technology to improve response times in traffic situations, officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot chaired a review meeting to discuss the fire services' preparedness ahead of the the summer season, according to an official statement.

The majority of fire incidents occur during peak summer, it added.

Instructing the officials to be ready for any untoward situation, Gahlot said, "None of us would want to face a fire situation at home or any place but we need to always be prepared for any such situation. In February 2023, our fire department worked on 29,400 minor and major incidents in the city, saving thousands of lives.

"They have a very tough task on their hands and I am happy they have been able to deliver it well all these years. I would also like to urge all building owners, for all eligible constructions, to get fire safety certificates." The maximum fire incidents during peak summer occur in Delhi's congested slum areas and pose a challenge for fire services to reach the affected areas.

It has been decided that, besides the establishment or construction of a new fire station at Geethanjali, modern technology, equipment or appliances will be procured to improve response times in the present traffic scenario. Rs 252.50 crore has been allotted in the current financial year for the purpose, the statement said.

During the meeting, the Delhi Fire Services director informed Gahlot that procurement of modern safety equipment such as hydraulic platform, rapid responder, robot and turntable ladder is in process.