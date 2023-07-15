Delhi Flood: Indian Navy Deploys Diving Team To Assist In Rescue Efforts

In view of the devastating floods caused by the overflowing Yamuna River in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Indian Navy has swiftly mobilised a team from the Western Naval Command to provide much-needed assistance. Comprising of diving experts, welding specialists and cutting technicians, the team is currently stationed at Mumbai Airport, preparing to embark on their mission to Delhi.

The relentless rainfall and the release of water from barrages upstream have led to the flooding of several areas in Delhi NCR. Five of the 32 gates at the ITO barrage were found jammed due to heavy silting. This obstruction has impeded the flow of water, resulting in the inundation of nearby regions.

Recognising the urgency of the situation, the civil administration in Delhi sought diving assistance from the Indian Navy on July 14. Following this, the Indian Naval Diving Team at Delhi was pressed into action within a few hours.

In order to get the situation under control, a specialized team from the Western Naval Command, equipped with cutting-edge welding, cutting, and desilting equipment, is also being mobilised by air to facilitate the smooth execution of rescue and relief efforts in the flood-affected areas.

Coordinated efforts are underway between the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force, with the Navy team scheduled to reach Delhi via an Air Force service aircraft. This collaboration highlights the collective resolve and seamless coordination between the armed forces in times of crisis.

The city of Delhi is grappling with the aftermath of the floods, with residents facing significant hardships. The deployment of the Navy's expertise and resources aims to provide immediate assistance, mitigate further damage, and aid in the recovery process.

The Indian Navy's involvement in flood relief operations is a testament to the armed forces' commitment to the safety and well-being of the people of the country. Their selfless service reflects the nation's resilience and the unwavering support provided by our armed forces in times of crisis.