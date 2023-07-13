Delhi Floods, Rising Yamuna Hit Traffic Movement | Check Blocked Roads, Alternate Routes

Quick links:
Delhi Floods: Yamuna water impacts traffic movement in Delhi | Image: PTI
As the water level in the swollen Yamuna in Delhi crossed the danger mark and the highest-ever 208.48 metres on Thursday (July 13) afternoon, several regions of the national capital were flooded, and public transport hampered. The Delhi Traffic Police also issued an advisory for commuters as Yamuna waters entered many residential areas and important roads.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government, too, requested people to stay at home. The government asked them to avoid stepping out unless it was extremely essential and ordered closure of all schools and colleges till Sunday (July 16).
Traffic has been impacted on Delhi's Bhairon Marg, Rajghat, Ring Road opposite IGI Stadium, Hanuman Setu, Monkey Bridge, Monastery, Chandagi Ram Akhara, Majnu Ka Tila, Gandhi Nagar, Pushta Road upto Akshardham, Khajuri Pushta, Pragati Maidan tunnel due to rise in Yamuna’s water level.
The catchment of Yamuna river system covers parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. The rainwater has reached Ring Road from Majnu Ka Tila up to Rajghat and adjacent areas which has impacted traffic movement on Ring Road along the above-mentioned stretch.
In order to save the general public/commuters from the inconvenience and ensure a smooth flow of traffic, these are the alternate routes suggested:
For North-South Movement:
For East-West Movement:
Interstate buses Movement
The Interstate buses coming from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand will stop at Singhu border instead of ISBT Kashmere Gate. The regulations of buses will be as follows:
|From
|
Terminal Point
|
Apsara Border
|
ISBT Sarai Kale Khan via Road No. 57
|
Gazipur Border
|
ISBT Anand Vihar
|
Tikri Border
|
Mukarba Chowk via Outer Ring Road
|
Rajokari Border
|
ISBT Sarai Kale Khan via Dhaula Kuan
|
Badarpur Border
|
ISBT Sarai Kale Khan
The low-lying areas near the river in Delhi are considered vulnerable, therefore, the Delhi traffic police have advised commuters to postpone their travel plans to that areas in view of the high alert issued by the administration. In case of unavoidable journeys, the above-mentioned roads should be excluded from travel plans.
Amid the floods, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate intensity rain in South-West Delhi and adjoining areas on Thursday.