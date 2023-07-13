Delhi Floods, Rising Yamuna Hit Traffic Movement | Check Blocked Roads, Alternate Routes

As the water level in the swollen Yamuna in Delhi crossed the danger mark and the highest-ever 208.48 metres on Thursday (July 13) afternoon, several regions of the national capital were flooded, and public transport hampered. The Delhi Traffic Police also issued an advisory for commuters as Yamuna waters entered many residential areas and important roads.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government, too, requested people to stay at home. The government asked them to avoid stepping out unless it was extremely essential and ordered closure of all schools and colleges till Sunday (July 16).

Delhi’s blocked roads and alternate routes

Traffic has been impacted on Delhi's Bhairon Marg, Rajghat, Ring Road opposite IGI Stadium, Hanuman Setu, Monkey Bridge, Monastery, Chandagi Ram Akhara, Majnu Ka Tila, Gandhi Nagar, Pushta Road upto Akshardham, Khajuri Pushta, Pragati Maidan tunnel due to rise in Yamuna’s water level.

The catchment of Yamuna river system covers parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. The rainwater has reached Ring Road from Majnu Ka Tila up to Rajghat and adjacent areas which has impacted traffic movement on Ring Road along the above-mentioned stretch.

In order to save the general public/commuters from the inconvenience and ensure a smooth flow of traffic, these are the alternate routes suggested:

For North-South Movement:

Outer Ring Road – Wazirabad Bridge – Wazirabad Road – Loni Gole Chakkar – Road No. 66 – Road No. 57- Vikas Marg

Outer Ring Road – Arihant Marg – GT Karnal Road – Rani Jhansi Marg – Vande Matram Marg

For East-West Movement:

Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Mahatma Gandhi Marg – Outer Ring Road - Wazirabad Bridge – Wazirabad Road – Bhopura Border

Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Mahatma Gandhi Marg – DKFO – AIIMS Chowk – Mahatma Gandhi Marg - Sarai Kale Khan –Akshardham- NH-9

Interstate buses Movement

The Interstate buses coming from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand will stop at Singhu border instead of ISBT Kashmere Gate. The regulations of buses will be as follows:

From Terminal Point Apsara Border ISBT Sarai Kale Khan via Road No. 57 Gazipur Border ISBT Anand Vihar Tikri Border Mukarba Chowk via Outer Ring Road Rajokari Border ISBT Sarai Kale Khan via Dhaula Kuan Badarpur Border ISBT Sarai Kale Khan

In view of the Supreme Court judgement, non-destined commercial vehicles will not be allowed entry into Delhi. They will be diverted to the Eastern & Western Peripheral Expressway.

The entry of Heavy Goods vehicles has been banned from the Singhu border, Badarpur border, Loni border and Chilla border as a precautionary measure.

There is no restriction on vehicles carrying essential services such as food items and petroleum products.

Vehicular traffic coming from the Ghaziabad side will be diverted to Road No. 57.

Traffic coming from Wazirabad Bridge to Majnu Ka Tila will be diverted towards Mukarba Chowk. Traffic coming from Boulevard Road to ISBT will be diverted towards Shamnath Marg and Mahatma Gandhi Marg.

The low-lying areas near the river in Delhi are considered vulnerable, therefore, the Delhi traffic police have advised commuters to postpone their travel plans to that areas in view of the high alert issued by the administration. In case of unavoidable journeys, the above-mentioned roads should be excluded from travel plans.

Measures taken by Delhi authorities

Due to heavy rainfall, Delhi CM Kejriwal announced the closure of all government and private schools falling in areas affected by waterlogging.

Government employees, except those in emergency services, have been asked to work from home. Private offices have also been advised to move to WFH option.

Several teams of the National Disaster Response Force are on the ground, evacuating those whose homes have been flooded.

The administration has urged local residents to evacuate the area adjacent to the Yamuna flood plain and avoid the low catchment area of the Yamuna Plain.

Amid the floods, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate intensity rain in South-West Delhi and adjoining areas on Thursday.