Delhi: Bullock Cart Pulls Luxury Audi As People Protest Against Rising Fuel Prices

On Thursday, in Delhi's Karampura area, a protest was carried out over rising prices of fuels across the country. People tied a luxury car behind a bullock cart which pulled it and demanded the lowering of the prices which have been hiked for 19 consecutive days.

'We'll go on a hunger strike'

Lokesh Munjal, president of RWA, speaking to Republic TV said, "For the first time in history it has happened that diesel has become costlier than petrol. It will affect in a big way. We appeal to the Delhi government to reduce the VAT it has imposed. First coronavirus and now fuel prices, how will we survive as our businesses are going downwards. If our demands are not met, we'll go on a hunger strike for 14 days."

Diesel prices in Delhi crossed Rs 80 mark in Delhi, currently at Rs 80.02/litre (increase by Rs 0.14). Petrol price in the national capital at Rs 79.92/litre (increase by Rs 0.16).

