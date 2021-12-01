Delhi: Gang Of 5 Thrash Woman With Sticks In Shalimar Bagh; Incident Caught On Camera

In a shocking incident reported in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area, a group of 5-6 persons brutally thrashed a woman with sticks on the night of November 19. A chilling CCTV footage of the attack shows the group of unknown persons mercilessly beating her up with sticks till she fell to the ground.

The incident took place at around 10 pm on Friday, when the victim parked her car in a residential colony of the Shalimar Bagh area, likely to go home. At first, a person is seen stepping out of the vehicle, who is suddenly attacked by a gang with sticks. Watching the horror, the woman also steps out of the car and the gang turns to her. One attacker is seen continuously hitting the woman with sticks and is joined by a couple of others before fleeing the spot. Meanwhile, another gang member could be seen beating the first victim till he is signalled by others to escape.

Based on the woman's complaint, Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons, it said.



Woman attacked with blade by stalker in Delhi

In a similar incident reported last month, a 30-year-old married woman was attacked with a blade when she resisted the advances of an acquaintance who had been allegedly stalking and pressuring her to marry him. The accused, Sushil alias Ponta (21), a resident of Wazirabad, was arrested in connection with the incident.

Police said the accused had been harassing the woman over a period of time and had also harmed her in the past when she rejected his advances, but she never approached the police.

According to police, the woman had gone to drop her two children for their tuition classes at Nehru Vihar on November 16. While she was returning, the bike-borne accused intercepted her and threatened her to come along with him to a nearby area. Fearing the consequences, she accompanied the man to a deserted place. He then attacked her with a blade on her neck, a senior police officer said.

When she raised an alarm, the accused fled on his motorcycle and also took away her mobile phone so that she does not approach the police immediately. As she shouted for help, a police team patrolling the area reached the spot and she was immediately taken to the hospital.

(With inputs from agency)