Delhi: Gangaram Hospital Creates Its Own Red, Green Zones For Patients' Safety

Delhi's Gangaram hospital on Wednesday resumed OPD services on National Doctor's Day but only with one doctor for each branch.

Talking to Republic Media Network, OPD in-charge Dr. Mili Sehgal said, "In the first phase, only one doctor from each branch has been allowed to visit the patients. All doctors have been given different rooms. The hospital has a system of central air conditioning, which increases the risk of infection. In view of this, the AC has been shut in the rooms and the exhausts have been installed in every room instead. This is to let fresh air in the rooms and thus also avoid the risk of infection."

To facilitate patients to take online consultation from doctors, the whole process is being done by Gangaram Hospital like a 'mock drill'. Unlock 2.0 has started and people will have to adopt other ways of living amidst this epidemic in the coming times. The hospital has advised its patients to take maximum online consultation.

READ | Delhi: OPD Services Resume At Gangaram Hospital On National Doctor's Day

READ | MHA & Defence Forces To Set Up COVID Care Centre In Delhi; Capacity At 1000 Oxygen Beds

Sehgal said that gradually the number of patients will be increased. Free OPD facilities will be provided once again, for which the OPD is being prepared by the hospital right now.

"Before the lockdown, at Sir Gangaram Hospital, 2,000 patients used to come for OPD treatment on any ordinary day. Of these, 25 percent of the patients were with free OPD, but currently, only private OPDs have been opened," Sehgal said.

"We have COVID affected patients also for that we have a different area that comes under the Red Zone. We had started two zones as well, one is green zone another is a red zone and there is a no-man land area in between where entry is restricted. This is done in view of people's security," informed Sehgal.

To meet the doctor, patients have an option to go to the hospital website a day before and make an appointment. Apart from this, it will be mandatory for patients to have the Arogya Setu app in their phones and their thermal screening will also be done before meeting the doctor.

This entire process will be done outside the OPD ward of the hospital where different tents have also been installed. Places have been appointed in each tent. The area of ​​different branches has been fixed from the board, where patients coming to consult the doctor of the same branch will be seated.

READ | Situation Improving, No Room For Complacency: Delhi CM Amid Bettering COVID-19 Situation

READ | OPD Services At AIIMS Resume For Follow-up Patients