Delhi Girl Gets Harassed For ‘SEX’ Written On Scooter License Plate; DCW Takes Cognizance

The Delhi Commission for Women on Saturday, Dec 4 sent a letter to the state transport department directing that a scooter registration number with the phrase "SEX" shall be changed immediately. This is after a young woman who had recently purchased a scooter received an allotment sequence on her vehicle registration number that included the letters "SEX," for which she received abuses and mocking from people around. The registration number on the plate of the scooter began with the letters ‘DL3 SEX….’

Due to the assigned series registration number, the girl alerted the commission that she was being harassed severely. She complained that as a result of this, she is having difficulty commuting and is unable to go out for vital work. She requested the DCW to take cognisance of the matter as it was an error on the side of the transport department that had become an issue of great inconvenience for her.

The Delhi Commission of Women Swati Maliwal took cognisance of the incident and has sought the details of the registration of all the vehicles, under the ‘SEX’ series. The DCW has also directed the transport department to get it changed soon so that the complainant doesn’t have to suffer for long.

Swati Maliwal had hit out at people who have been engaged in mocking the girl for her scooter number. While issuing the notice, the DCW chief said, "I have asked the Transport Department to submit the total number of vehicles which have been registered in this allotment series containing the term 'SEX'. It's unfortunate that people can be so petty and abusive that the girl is having to face so much harassment. I have given 4 days to the Transport Department to resolve this issue so that the girl doesn't suffer anymore.”

The commission requested that the transportation department provide the total number of vehicles registered in this series. The Women commission has also sought details of all such complaints which have been received by the department in the last few months. It has asked for a detailed report on the action taken by the transport department in the matter, in the last four days.

