Delhi Government, IARI To Prepare Bio-decomposers To Stop Stubble Burning

Supporting the Delhi Government's decision to prepare bio-decomposer solutions for stopping stubble burning, several farmers have decided to adopt the initiative towards the welfare of their farmlands as well as the environment. Earlier on Monday, the Delhi government announced about preparing Pusa bio-decomposer from September 24 and assured that it will be ready by October 2.

Speaking on the same, a farmer from Jhatikra village in Najafgarh, Mansraj Tyagi said that spraying bio-decomposer solution helps in destroying the crop residue which increases the fertility of the soil and also later boosts crop production. Further, speaking on his previous experience with the spray, he said, "Last time, we used bio-decomposer spray on our land which helped in the decomposition of crop residue. It also made the soil fertile and increased crop production. We will spray it on our land this year also."

Another farmer Binod Tyagi spoke about the farmers who were initially not willing to use this initiative and said that they have now decided to get their fields sprayed after witnessing the benefits.

Delhi Govt announces developing bio-decomposer solutions to stop stubble burning

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday, September 20, addressed a press conference and informed about the decision taken by the Delhi government to develop Pusa bio-decomposer solutions in association with the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) from September 24. He also said that the preparations will be completed by October 5 and the process has been advanced so that the farmers will have more time for preparing the fields for the next crops.

The solution will be developed in the form of a capsule which can be converted into a solution for spraying on fields. After spraying, it will decompose the stubble and convert it to manure within 20 days. It will eventually help in making the land fertile as well as increase crop production and reducing air pollution.

Speaking to ANI, Principal Scientist of IARI's Department of Microbiology, Loveleen Shukla informed that around de-composers will be used on around 4,000 acres of land and the required amount will be provided accordingly. Talking about the preparation of the solution, she added that one can easily prepare the solution by using the capsules along with jaggery, besan, and water.

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI/ANI)