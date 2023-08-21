'Delhi Government Is Sleeping': NCW Chief Puts DCW Chief On The Spot Over Minor Rape Case

Rekha Sharma, chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), expressed her anguish after allegations surfaced that a minor girl was allegedly raped by a Delhi government official working with the Child and Women Development Ministry. Sharma was critical of the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) and claimed that DCW chief Swati Maliwal "does nothing and only denounces others."

Speaking to Republic, Sharma said, “It’s a horrific case because a person who was responsible for Women and Child Department was abusing a minor. I heard that Delhi Police has registered an FIR and are about to arrest the accused, but my question is: What is the Delhi government doing? What is DCW chief Swati Maliwal doing?”

The NCW chief also wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "This is horrible and all that the DCW does is to send notice to people. Their own officer is been raping a girl since last two years, keeping her illegally and they did nothing. NCW will do a proper inquiry on this.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have lodged an FIR against the accused on charges of rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Delhi Police registered a case against the accused under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 376(2)(f), 323, 506, 509, 313, 120- B and 34.

Meanwhile, the senior official's wife has been booked under section 120-B.

While this back-and-forth was going on, the Delhi Police detained the accused, who is subsequently expected to be arrested.

NCW chief criticises DCW chief

The NCW chief slammed DCW chief Swati Maliwal and said, “The DCW chairperson, who is involved in every matter whether it comes under her territory or not, is mum on this matter. Why is she silent now? She is not serious about anything except talking to the media. She always points out the inaction of police but never focuses on sansitising her own staff.”

“The Delhi government is sleeping. A WCD officer had been abusing a child since 2021 and no one noticed him. No action was taken against him,” Rekha Sharma said, adding, “Maliwal today as well did not speak about taking any action against the accused. She does nothing.”

DCW issues notice to Delhi Police

The Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the Delhi Police over the alleged delay in action against the accused and demanded immediate arrest of the officer. “In Delhi, a government officer sitting on the post of Deputy Director in the Women and Child Development Department has been accused of sexually abusing a girl child. The police haven't arrested him yet,” Maliwal said. Stating that such offences are serious in nature and stringent action should be taken immediately, the DCW stated, "He must be arrested soon.”

"Today the disciples of Brij Bhushan, Kuldeep Sengar and Ram Rahim are running a campaign against me. They have received orders from above. It is a good thing that at least the talk of women's safety came out of these people's mouths. Delhi Police is with them, the accountability of the officers is with them and they are asking me questions," she tweeted.

ब्रिज भूषण, कुलदीप सेंगर और राम रहीम के चेले आज मेरे ख़िलाफ़ कैंपेन चला रहे हैं। ऊपर से इन्हें ऑर्डर आया है। अच्छी बात है कि कम से कम इन लोगों के मुँह से महिला सुरक्षा की बात तो निकली। दिल्ली पुलिस उनके पास, अधिकारियों की जवाबदेही उनके पास और सवाल पूछ रहे हैं मुझसे। — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) August 21, 2023

She later reached the hospital to meet the victim. When she was denied a meeting with the victim, Maliwal sat down on the floor of the hospital and said she wouldn't leave until she met the survivor.

Kejriwal orders suspension of accused

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday ordered the suspension of a senior government official. The Chief Minister has also sought a report from Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar by 5 pm Monday.

Notably, the victim was reportedly living with the accused, identified as Premoday Khakha, and his family since 2020 after her father’s death.