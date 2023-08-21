The Delhi Police on Monday detained Premoday Khakha, the Delhi Government official accused of sexually assaulting a minor, who happened to be a family friend's daughter. Khakha, a Deputy Director in Delhi Government's Women and Child Development department, was detained along with his wife by the Delhi Police after media coverage of the incident sparked an outrage.

The Police has now lodged the couple at a safe place and is currently interrogating them, said DCP (North Delhi) Sagar Singh Kalsi. Khakha is accused of sexually assaulting and impregnating the minor while his wife aided in the crime by asking the minor to undergo an abortion when she became pregnant.

The statement of the minor survivor is being recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC in front of the magistrate and the police say the accused would be arrested by evening. The statement of the survivor's mother has been recorded under Section 161 of the CrPC.

Between October 2020-February 2021, the survivor was repeatedly sexually assaulted. After she was impregnated by the official, his wife forced the minor girl to abort the baby by administering her a pill.

The survivor's father had passed away on October 1, 2020, following which the accused on the pretext of taking care of her kept her at his home in Burari.