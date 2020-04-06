Coronavirus Outbreak: Delhi Government Reaches Out To The Poor Through Helplines

To ensure that no one is left in lurch the Delhi government is reaching out to the needy amid the COVID 19 pandemic scare to provide them basic amenities. The government in the union territory has put out helpline numbers through which the needy can reach them and call for help.

Similarly, the Delhi government on Monday reached out to the people living in a shelter home in Ganesh Nagar area of the national capital. At the spot, they constructed a makeshift kitchen with the help of an NGO to provide food to those living inside the temporary set up.

"We cater over 3,000 people every day. We provide them food, water and other basic stuff they need. We are contacted by government authorities who ask us to reach out to people who call them on helpline numbers," Devesh Gupta, coordinator of the shelter camp told Republic TV.

Notably, the kitchen in the Ganesh Nagar area also provides food to the nearby remote areas in the vicinity, making sure that no one is left empty stomach.

Thanking the authorities for providing them with basic amenities, an elderly man told republic tv, "I am living here for past four years, I was very scared following the news of lockdown, but I am thankful that the government has come to us and provided us with food and other basic stuff."

Another man living in the shelter home echoed similar sentiments and said, "The government has been very thoughtful, they have not only provided food but masks and other essentials needed to fight the coronavirus."

The COVID positive cases have crossed the 4,000 mark in India and 500 in the national capital. Akin the Delhi government, the Central government and several other organizations have stepped up to combat the novel virus which has the entire nation under its grip.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month announced a 21-day lock down to combat corona virus. The shutdown had the worst impact on daily wager workers who were left in peril following the announcement.

Since then many government and private organizations have sprung in action to help the nation in the time of need.

