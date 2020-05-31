Delhi Government Releases List Of Hotels For Self-quarantine

The government of Delhi has revised its guidelines for home quarantine for very mild/pre-symptomatic COVID-19 positive cases in which it has allowed persons having mild symptoms to go for self-quarantine at designated hotels in Delhi. The government has also released the list of designated hotels with the number of rooms and charges for single/double occupancy. This decision has been taken looking at the number of cases increasing in the national capital. Many COVID-19 cases have turned out to be asymptomatic in the national capital and were detected after testing only.

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India Plans Phased Reopening As Cases Reach 1,82,143

"Guidelines for home isolation of very mild/pre-symptomatic COVID-19 cases where COVID-19 positive persons with mild/ pre symptoms are allowed to quarantined at their home, it is decided that all such COVID-19 positive cases who are eligible for home quarantine are allowed to quarantine themselves at designated hotels on payment basis if they chose to do so," reads the fresh guidelines issued by the Government of Delhi.

Read: Delhi Police Loses 2 ASIs To COVID Within 24 Hours

10,058 active cases in Delhi

The government in its guidelines has informed that the name of Hotel Sheraton in Saket and Hotel Surya in New Friends Colony areas of Delhi have been removed from the list (Government designated Hotels) as these hotels are requisitioned for running of COVID Hospital by private Hospitals. As per the latest government tally so far, 18,459 cases have been reported in Delhi, out which 10,058 are active and 8,075 have recovered. 416 people have died due to COVID-19.

Read: Delhi: 137 CRPF Jawans Who Tested COVID Positive To Resume Work After Winning Battle

Read: Sena's Raut Says Trump's 'Namaste' Aides Spread Covid In Mumbai, Delhi; Hails Rahul Gandhi

(Image credits: PTI)