Delhi Government Revises Excise Policy For 2021-22; Allows Bars To Operate Till 3 Am

As per the assurance given by the Delhi Government to the High court over generating New Excise Policy for the year 2021-22, the government on Monday uploaded the new guidelines on its websites. The new guidelines were made public after a petition was submitted over government floating tenders to appoint new liquor retail licensees in the city without informing stakeholders or the general public about the details of the rules.

Here is a list of new rules floated by the Delhi Government:

Bars in the national capital are allowed to function till 3 am except those licensees who have been given license to operate round the clock service of liquor.

Hotels, clubs and restaurants in Delhi are allowed to serve Indian or foreign liquor in any area within the licensed premises, including the terrace, balcony or lower area, so long as the liquor serving is screened off from public view.

Every liquor outlet in the city will provide a walk-in experience to its customers who will have multiple choices of brands, and the entire selection and sale process will be completed within the vend premise.

The retail sales in the form of L-7V (Indian and Foreign Liquor) can be opened in any market, mall, commercial streets and areas, local shopping complex and other places.

People of Delhi will also be able to fill their bottles or 'growlers' with freshly brewed beer from any microbrewery in the city. The policy allows microbreweries to supply draught beer to bars.

Such retail vends that will be air-conditioned will have glass doors. Customers will not be allowed to crowd outside a vend or the pavement and buy through the counter.

The licensee will have to install CCTV cameras inside and outside the vend, apart from adequate security arrangements as the vend itself is responsible for the law and order and security around the premises.

Bars have also been allowed to play any type of entertainment or performance, including music and musical instruments, dancing or singing by professionals or deejays, live bands and karaoke on its premises. No restriction on the shelf life of opened liquor bottles at the bar counter.

A tasting room will be set up by Super Premium Vends, within the premise, and it can sell products only above Rs 200 MRP for beer and above Rs 1,000 Retail price for all other spirits, including but not limited to Whiskey, Gin, Vodka, Brandy, etc.

The only restriction included in the statement is that if in case the shop proves a nuisance for the neighbourhood and any complaint is received by the Delhi government, the license of the vend is likely to be cancelled.

Step to promote startups

With an aim to enhance startups, the new policy has advised pricing norms for the registration of various brands of liquor in the national capital and sales outside Delhi. Depending upon the price of a brand of liquor and its sales figures outside the national capital, the new norm decision will be taken.