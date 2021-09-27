Delhi Government Says Night Shelter At Kashmere Gate To Open From October 5

The Delhi government informed the Delhi High Court on Monday that the newly constructed night shelters at Kashmere gate will be functional from October 5. Delhi Government counsel apprised the said facts to a Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh. Therefore, the High Court directed the government to open the newly constructed night shelters at Kashmere gate and the two damaged ones be repaired and redone for public use. The Court entertained the petition filed by social activist Sunil Kumar Aledia, seeking direction from the respondents so that the newly constructed night shelter at Kashmere Gate could be opened immediately.

His argument was that the shelters have been ready for more than eight months and the government was postponing the opening to plan an inauguration ceremony. Another petition filed by advocate Kamlesh Kumar Mishra and Nitin Kumar Nayak argued in front of the bench that the government must ensure that the two damaged night shelters at Kashmere gate are reconstructed and are available for the homeless population. The petitioners also urged the court to issue directions to the respondents to make suitable arrangements in the shelter homes and provide the residents with clean drinking water, electricity facilities, bio-toilets, simple breakfast and dry ration.

The statements made in the court

The petition read, "Inaugurations are important! But they are not as important to leave the people drenching in rain and weather when a shelter is ready and is not being opened just for want of an inauguration ceremony." The petition further reads, "The present petition concerns the area of Kashmere gate which is a High Concentration area for the homeless persons. It is a common view in the Kashmere gate, (Jawahar Shramik Sthal) area to see people sleeping in the open beside the road and on the pavements, etc. That for the past eight months a new night shelter structure is ready and locked and is not being opened while the homeless population is drenching itself in the rain and the weather however the gates of the same is being kept locked for a ribbon to be tied and for scissors to arrive.” The petitioner said that it was unfortunate that despite the representations made and the monsoon has arrived, the shelters were kept closed.

(With ANI inputs)