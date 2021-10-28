Delhi Govt Advises All Depts, Autonomous Bodies To Discourage Single-use Plastic

The Delhi government on Thursday advised all departments and autonomous bodies to discourage the use of single-use plastic items, such as plastic cutlery, thermocol and banners, and adopt alternatives like earthen bowls and bamboo items.

The environment department, in an order, said disposable earthen bowls, 'kulladh' and 'pattals' (made from tree leaves), bamboo cups and plates can be used in place of single-use plastic commodities such as cutlery, spoon, straws, stirrer and trays.

Biodegradable packaging paper can be used for wrapping purposes and refill ball pens or ink pens can be used in place of use-and-throw ones, it said.

Thermocol, plastic material and cellophane sheets should be avoided and natural flowers, paper and cloth can be used for decoration purposes, the order stated.

"With the aim to minimize the use of single-use plastics in day-to-day life and prevent adverse effects on human beings, cattle, soil, environment and ecology, environment-friendly alternatives may be used for all official purposes as well as in day-to-day life," the order by the environment department read.

"Therefore, all Delhi government departments/autonomous bodies are advised to discourage the use of following single-use plastic items and adopt the use of their alternatives in the public interest at large." In August, the environment department had unveiled a comprehensive plan to phase out single-use plastic items such as earbuds, plastic sticks for balloons, flags, candy sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration by June 30, 2022.

Delhi generates 1,060 tonnes of plastic waste per day. Single-use plastic is estimated to be 5.6 per cent (or 56kg per metric tonnes) of the total solid waste in the capital.

