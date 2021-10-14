Delhi Govt Bans Idol Immersions During Durga Pooja At Public Places Including River Yamuna

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Wednesday released an order banning idol immersion in any public places, including the river Yamuna. The committee appealed to the people to hold the idol immersions, conducted as part of the Durga pooja celebrations, within their homes in an eco-friendly manner by using buckets or containers. The DPCC cited rising pollution in rivers and lakes as the reason for banning idol immersion and warned people of fines if they flout any rules.

“Idol Immersions shall not be allowed during the forthcoming Durga Puja in any public place including river Yamuna or any other Water Body/Public Place/Ponds, Ghats. The idol immersion ritual may be performed within the home premises in a bucket or container," the DPCC said on 13 October in a notification shared by ANI.

DPCC bans idol immersion in Yamuna

The committee has announced the imposition of a fine Rs 50,000 as fine along with imprisonment of up to six years if anyone immerses an idol in river Yamuna. “It may be noted that the violation of directions issued under Section 33 A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, or the rules made thereunder shall be punishable under section 41 of the said Act which includes imprisonment up to six years and with fine," the notification said.

Idol immersions shall not be allowed in any public places including the river Yamuna during the forthcoming Durga Pooja, says Delhi Pollution Control Committee pic.twitter.com/E2LHVX8CL9 — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2021

Citing studies carried out to assess deterioration in water quality due to idol immersion, the DPCC revealed that heavy metal concentration deteriorates the water quality. It further forbade the use of Plaster of Paris (PoP) or baked clay for making idols and noted that the chemical paints, colours and dyes applied on such PoP idols contain hazardous chemicals, posing threats to aquatic life. The committee insisted on the use of only natural materials like traditional clay.

The DPCC also urged people to collect and remove worship material like flowers and decorating material (made of paper) before immersion of idols. It asked people to avoid immersing such materials and dispose of the same in an environmentally safe manner. It also directed to compost biodegradable material indoors, if possible.

Ban on Chhath Puja in Delhi

Earlier, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in an order prohibited Chhath Puja celebrations at public places, including riverbanks, water bodies, and temples, in view of the COVID-19 situation. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the decision to not allow celebrations at public places was taken in view of the safety of the people. The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government on Tuesday wrote to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) seeking guidelines for the celebration of the Chhath Puja in Delhi.

(Image: PTI)