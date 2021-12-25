Delhi Govt Collects Rs 1.5 Crore In 2 Days In Fines From People Violating COVID Protocol

The Delhi government has ramped up the enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour and other norms in response to an increase in coronavirus infections and the Omicron scare, with revenue department teams apprehending over 7,700 violators and imposing fines amounting to Rs 1.54 crore in the last two days, officials informed. The revenue department's enforcement teams have also established flying squads to deal with large crowds and violations of social-distancing rules in restaurants, hotels, marketplaces, and other public locations.

On Thursday night, officers from the South Delhi district sealed a popular restaurant in Mehrauli where over 600 people were attending an event. According to officials, Lt Governor Anil Baijal has asked the police commissioner and divisional commissioner (Revenue) to severely enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour in accordance with the newest Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines. Following reports of overpopulation in the city's marketplaces, the intervention was made.

"The number of challans issued and people being prosecuted for violations of COVID-appropriate behaviour and other guidelines are increasing. Daily violations caught have increased from around 3,000 in the previous week to 3,500-4,000 now," said a senior government officer.

The number of teams in the districts is also being increased, according to officials, in order to provide broader coverage and greater enforcement of COVID regulations. "We've boosted the number of teams to 20, with the possibility of increasing it to 25 if necessary," said a senior South-East district officer.

COVID-19 cases in Delhi

According to data released by Delhi's health department, the national capital saw 180 new COVID cases on Friday, the highest single-day increase since June 16, with zero deaths and a positive rate of 0.29%. On Wednesday, the city had reported 125 instances, the highest day total since June 22. The percentage of positive was 0.20%. On Friday, 180 new cases were reported, with a 0.29% increase in the positive rate.

Meanwhile, India registered 7,189 new COVID-19 cases and 387 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday, December 25, bringing the total death toll to 4,79,520. Currently, there are 77,032 active cases. The active caseload in the country is now at 77,032, the lowest level in 579 days. At 0.22%, active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, the lowest proportion since March 2020. The recovery rate has now risen to 98.41%, the highest level since March 2020. In addition, the ministry reports that 7,286 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, increasing the total number of people who have recovered from the sickness to 3,42,23,263.

