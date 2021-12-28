Delhi Govt directs Authorities To Charge Anyone Who Violates COVID Related Guidelines

The Delhi government has directed police and other officials to deal sternly with anyone who breaches the COVID-19 guidelines in the wake of rising Coronavirus cases and a night curfew in place to prevent the virus's spread. The government has also prohibited New Year celebrations.

According to government data, police officers are scrutinizing and questioning persons who are caught on the road during curfew hours, and those found guilty of violating COVID-19 guidelines are facing strict punishments.

On December 27, a night curfew, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., was imposed in Delhi. Meanwhile, according to official data, 165 Omicron cases were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours.

Arvind Kejriwal holds COVID review meeting

Following two consecutive days of the biggest single-day spikes, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal convened a high-level review conference on Tuesday to assess the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. The meeting will take place at the Delhi Secretariat at 12 p.m. On Sunday, the national capital saw an increase in cases, with 290 infections, and on Monday, the number of new cases grew to 331, with one fatality.

Night curfew restrictions imposed in Delhi

The Delhi administration has enforced a night curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. due to an increase in COVID-19 and Omicron cases in the national capital. After the positive rate exceeded 0.5% for two days in a row, the night curfew was implemented as part of the four-stage Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). In addition, the number of Omicron cases in the national capital has risen to 142, followed by 141 in Maharashtra.

Experts predict rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi

According to experts, the number of cases will rise in the next months as a result of the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus, with the peak likely to be reached in February. "It is highly improbable that the number of cases has increased due to the festive season since in that case, the impact would have been noticed 14 days after Diwali in November, and the number of cases would have climbed by November-end," Epidemiologist Giridhar R Babu said. "The number is rising due to the Omicron variant, which is highly transmissible. The cases will see a rapid ascent and a rapid descent and the peak is likely to come between mid-January and mid-February," he added. The number of Coronavirus cases and the positive rate are expected to rise, according to Dr Jugal Kishore, chief of the community medicine department at Safdarjung hospital, but this would not result in fatality.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI