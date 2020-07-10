Delhi Government Dispensaries & Polyclinics To Offer Rapid Antigen Tests

All dispensaries of the Delhi government and polyclinics will offer Rapid Antigen Detection tests from 9 am to 12 noon every day to all eligible individuals with immediate effect, the government announced on Thursday. The State Directorate General of Health Services released an order stating that a ‘Test-Track-Treat’ strategy has been adopted to ensure early detection and containment of COVID-19 pandemic.

“In continuation of measures undertaken by Government of NCT of Delhi to augment COVID-19 testing and to ensure that it is more accessible, it has been decided that Rapid Antigen Detection tests will be offered by all Delhi Govt dispensaries and polyclinics from 9 am to 12 noon on all days to all eligible individuals (as per Annexure). This comes into effect immediately," the order read.

Over 7.24 lakh COVID-19 tests in Delhi

Over 7.24 lakh tests for coronavirus have been conducted in the national capital till Thursday, according to official data of the Delhi government. As many as 12,750 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 9,719 RT-PCR tests were carried out during the same time, the data said. The national capital has conducted 38,113 tests per million population, it added.

Since June 18, when COVID-19 testing through the rapid-antigen method started, over three lakh tests have been conducted in Delhi -- around 17,000 tests per day. Over 45 percent of the tests for coronavirus were conducted after the government commenced testing through the rapid-antigen methodology in and around containment zones of the city.

Till June 18, the health authorities had conducted 3,21,302 tests for the disease using the "expensive but gold standard" RT-PCR method, it said. The number of tests per day has also seen around four-fold increase from 4,190 tests per day in the first week of June to 15,863 tests per day in the last week of the month, the data stated.

