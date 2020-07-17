Delhi Govt Extends Ban On Manufacture, Sale & Distribution Of Gutkha, Pan Masala

The Delhi government on Thursday extended the ban on the manufacture, storage, sale and distribution of gutkha and pan masala for one year. Food Safety Commissioner DN Singh issued an official notification extending the ban on these products in the 'interest of public health', listing out the finer points of the products that were banned. This move by the Delhi Government can also be seen as an attempt to prohibit spitting in public places in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic that has hit the nation.

“Commissioner (Food Safety), National Capital Territory of Delhi, prohibits in the interest of public health for a period of one year in NCT the manufacture, storage, distribution, or sale of tobacco which is either flavoured, scented or mixed with any of the said additives, and whether going by the name or form of gutkha, pan masala, flavoured/scented tobacco, kharra…” the notification stated.

Most states have banned spitting tobacco, gutkha, paan masala, bidi and cigarette in public places, especially alongside lanes, roads, government and non-government buildings, police station premises and all health and educational institutions. These orders have been issued to prohibit the use of such products keeping in mind public health and hygiene since the act of spitting in the open could be a big reason for the spread of the Coronavirus, which is a highly communicable disease.

Delhi recorded 1,652 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.18 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,545, according to the officials. This is the sixth consecutive day where the national capital has recorder close to 1500-2000 fresh cases every day.

(With Agency Inputs)