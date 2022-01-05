Delhi govt installing telemetry devices in oxygen tanks of major hospitals

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Amid an uptick in coronavirus cases in Delhi, the city government on Tuesday said telemetry devices are being installed in oxygen tanks of 53 major government and private hospitals in the national capital to help monitor availability of the life-saving gas at the facilities.

This will help in timely delivery of oxygen to the hospitals in need in case of an emergency, an official statement said.

Delhi had battled a brutal second wave of the coronavirus, with shortage of oxygen and hospital beds adding to people's woes.

During the last wave of COVID-19, it was seen that there was a sudden shortage of oxygen in hospitals across the country, and many hospitals started sounding the emergency alarm of running out of oxygen, said the statement.

The government was finding it difficult to decide which hospital should be provided oxygen first and which facility needed it the most, it said.

"The Delhi government, while reviewing the supply of oxygen and keeping in mind the third wave of Covid, has begun installing telemetry devices in liquid medical oxygen tanks present in the major 53 private and government hospitals in Delhi. This will help in monitoring how much oxygen is available in which hospital so that oxygen can be delivered to the needy hospital in time in case of emergency," the statement said.

The telemetry devices will help in transmitting real-time information about the amount of oxygen present in each liquid medical oxygen tank to the war room of the Delhi government, it added. PTI SLB IJT IJT

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)