Delhi govt nod to streetscaping 4 more sample stretches

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The Delhi government has provided administrative approval and estimate sanctions for streetscaping of four more sample stretches of Aurobindo Marg, Lodhi Road, Nelsan Mandela Road and Jagatpuri to Karkardooma stretch, officials said on Saturday.

According to Public Works Department (PWD) officials, these stretches are part of nine sample stretches on which Delhi's roads will be redesigned.

Officials said since the approval has been granted by the government, the streetscaping and beautification work of these sample stretches is likely to begin soon.

PWD officials said under the project, 600 metre stretch of Lodhi Road, 810 metre portion of Aurobindo Marg, 1km stretch of Nelson Mandela Road and 800 metre part of Jagatputi-Karkardooma road will be redesigned and beautified.

This sample stretch is part of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's ambitious “Redesigning and beautification of roads on European standards” project.

“…in pursuance to the proposal of Engineer-in-Chief, PWD titled 'streetscaping of 1000 Metre of Nelson Mandela Road to make it Model Stretch of streetscaping project' with an estimated cost of Rs 19.16 crore … I have been directed to convey the Administrative Approval & Expenditure Sanction of Competent Authority for carrying out the above work,” PWD Deputy Secretary (Works) said in a circular. Similar circulars have been issued for other model stretches, including Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg and Jagatpuri-Karkardooma road.

Officials associated with the project said the government has sanctioned Rs 15.62 crore for streetscaping of Lodhi Road.

“A sum of Rs 14.41 crore has been sanctioned for the beautification of 810 metre stretch of Aurobindo Marg, while Rs 15.55 crore has been set aside for streetscaping of Jagatpuri-Karkardooma stretch,” a PWD official told PTI on Saturday.

In January this year, the city government had provided estimate sanction and administrative approval for two another 675-metre sample stretch on Rohtak Road (NH-10) near Tikri Border and a 550- metre stretch of Wazirabad Road in northeast Delhi.

Under the streetscaping project, the Delhi government aims to decongest, redesign and beautify 540 km roads across the national capital.

PWD officials said redesigning of roads will eliminate bottlenecks and improve aesthetics of the road stretch.

They added that the project entails strengthening of road, enhancing its aesthetics and introducing user facilities like kiosks, benches, decorative lights and water ATMs on the road side. They said the stretch will be made pedestrian and cyclists friendly with the help of dedicated cycle tracks and wide footpaths.

