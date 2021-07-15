Delhi Govt Partners With Google To Launch Initiative For Real-time Bus Tracking

In a major technological advancement, the Delhi government has announced a coalition with Google to launch a bus-tracking system in the national capital. The tracker will provide information like arrival and departures, along with any delays and their routes. Announcing the initiative, Kailash Gahlot, Delhi Transport Minister said, “Google has teamed up with the Delhi Transport Ministry to show real-time bus information. Users will get an estimation of how long their trip is going to take, and if their bus is delayed. Google Transit will automatically update the times in line with the new conditions. The status of around 3,000 buses is live. More DTC buses will be integrated soon."

Laying down groundwork for innovation

Gahlot believes that investing in public transport will help Delhi be a part of global cities that provide seamless, real-time information about public transport. He said, "People will now be able to plan their journeys to the minute." He said that the collaboration will allow several other transit apps to access the open data portal of the transport department and create innovative solutions that help make Delhi's public transport system more accessible to commuters. As and when the data is live, real-time data of Delhi buses will be available for the passengers and will be able to check the status of their buses and avoid overcrowding of bus stops. Another statement by the Delhi Government said, "There will also be updated on any delays. This will cut waiting time and in turn reduce crowding at bus stops and increase accountability of public buses."

Ramesh Nagarajan, the director of product management at Google is looking forward to the project. He said in a statement, “We are glad to work with the Delhi transport ministry is launching real-time transit information for the DIMTS agency on Google Maps. We are constantly exploring ways to make the Google Maps experience more useful and we hope the people of Delhi will benefit from having access to this information in making smart commuting choices especially in these times." This system was already used by private bus companies across the country to smoothly run their services and to accurately pick and drop their customers.

(With ANI inputs)