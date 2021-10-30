Delhi Govt Permits Hospitals To Use One-third Of Beds Reserved For COVID To Treat Dengue

The Delhi government has permitted the hospitals in the national capital to allocate one-third of the beds reserved for COVID-19 patients to the patients of Dengue, Malaria and Chikungunya. The Delhi Health and Welfare department released an official order after the recent increase in the number of cases of several vector-borne diseases. The order read, "All the hospitals under the GNCT of Delhi may use one-third of the beds reserved for treating COVID-19 patients, including ICU beds, for treating patients of vector-borne diseases like Dengue/Malaria/Chikungunya, if required.”

The order further said that "many of the beds reserved for COVID-19 cases are lying vacant due to the decline in the number of coronavirus cases." The Delhi government had already asked the hospitals to reduce the number of beds as 750 reserved beds for treating COVID-19 patients were reduced to 450 beds at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital. The Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital also saw reductions in the number of beds reserved for COVID patients from 600 to 350.

Delhi’s dengue crisis

It was reported earlier this month that hospitals in Delhi have been witnessing a surge in dengue cases as the number of patients from the national capital and the nearby areas like Uttar Pradesh were continuously rising. Dr Pooja Khosla, Senior Consultant in Department of Medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, "A lot of younger patients are coming with dengue fever and dengue haemorrhagic fever and a lot of them are unaware of the fact that they have dengue before. Once their IGG levels are being checked it gets revealed." As per the data released by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), more than 1000 dengue cases have been reported in the past few weeks in Delhi.

Dr Khosla said that it is natural for the cases to rise during these months but the cases have been critically high this year. She further added, "Dengue is a seasonal disease and post-rain it gets a hike, drop-in cases start generally starts post-Diwali. What we are seeing is general dengue behaviour. Last time it was definitely less but this cycle is not unusual compared to the years when it was an epidemic. But we all have to be very careful."

