Delhi Govt Provides Option For Correcting Driving Licence Details

The Delhi government’s transport department has decided to give an option for correction in driving licence-related details, including name of licence holders and their date of birth, on furnishing required documents.

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot, in a tweet, said soon the driving licence holders will be able to apply for corrections in their name and date of birth.

An order issued by the transport department on September 14 stated that documents, including AADHAR, 10th/ 12th certificates fixate/school leaving certificate with date of birth, passport (if available) and birth certificate issued by municipal authority, will be accepted for correction in the date of birth.

For change in name, applicants will require to furnish AADHAR, passport if available, gazette notification, advertisement in Delhi edition of a national newspaper for name change, an affidavit issued by a first class judicial magistrate or a notary.

Women applicants seeking name change in their driving licence will require to submit an affidavit by a first class judicial magistrate or a notary, marriage or remarriage certificate, divorce decree or death certificate, as may be the case, and advertisement copy of a national newspaper (Delhi edition) announcing the name change, said the order.

