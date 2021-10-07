Delhi Govt Renames MLOs As District Transport Officers

In a major change, the Transport department of Dehi government on Thursday renamed its motor licensing officers (MLOs) as District Transport Officers (DTOs) and empowered them with various field duties including enforcement activities and road safety.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal gave his nod to a proposal of the Transport department after which the order was issued to change the nomenclature from MLOs to DTOs.

With the launch of 'faceless services' in August, the Transport department has brought most of its public related work such as issuing driving licences and various kinds of permits to the doorstep of the people, thus obliterating need for visit to MLO offices by the applicants.

The order said although MLOs will now be known as DTOs, but there will be no change in pay scale and other conditions of their service. The DTOs will remain placed in their existing pay scales and conditions of service.

They will be responsible to discharge all field functions of Transport Department including registration and driving licence related activities, enforcement, road safety, pollution control activities, Transport Assets Management, and Public transport and such others, said the order.

The jurisdiction of the DTOs will be co-terminus with the Revenue districts. Currently there are 8 MLO offices in various parts of the city.

The MLOs used to remain at their respective offices involved with paperwork and managing public dealings related to various transport related services.

The DTOs now will work under the direction and control of zonal deputy commissioners of Transport department and report to district magistrates concerned for better coordination in field functioning, the order stated.

After the launch of 'faceless services', four zonal offices -- IP Estate, Sarai Kale Khan, Janakpuri and Vasant Vihar -- were closed by the department, officials said.

The four MLO offices, although closed for public dealing, were serving as facilitation centres for public having no access to computers to file online applications, they added.

