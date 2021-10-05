Delhi Govt Resends File On Its Doorstep Ration Delivery Scheme To L-G

The Delhi government has again sent the file on doorstep delivery of ration to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for his approval, official sources said on Tuesday.

The file was sent to Baijal twice earlier but he did not give approval.

"The file has been sent to the L-G after the order of the Delhi High Court that has not stayed the doorstep delivery of ration scheme," a source said.

The high court in its order on September 30 had directed the Delhi government to issue communications to all the fair price shop dealers informing them of the particulars of ration cardholders who have opted to receive their rations at doorsteps.

The court had said only thereafter, the fair price shops dealers were not required to be supplied with the ration of the PDS beneficiaries who opted for doorstep delivery.

The Delhi government scheme for doorstep delivery of ration, Mukhymantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna, was challenged by the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh.

Senior advocate K V Vishwanathan, appearing for the Delhi government, had submitted that the court had not stayed the implementation of the scheme for door-to-door delivery of food grains or flour.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)