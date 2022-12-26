Delhi Govt Schools Teachers To Be Deployed At IGI Airport To Enforce COVID Protocol

Several Delhi government school teachers during the coming winter vacation will be deployed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to ensure people there follow COVID-appropriate protocols, officials said on Monday.

The order was issued by the District Magistrate (West) on behalf of the District Disaster Management Authority.

At least 85 teachers of various government schools of Delhi will be on duty from December 31 to January 15, the order said.

Government schools will remain closed in Delhi from January 1 to January 15 for winter vacation.

Delhi authorities on Monday began physically visiting all government hospitals here to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality in view of the surge in Covid cases in some countries.

Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7 of the coronavirus, which is causing a surge in cases in some countries, had not till then been detected in Delhi and that his government was fully geared to tackle any eventuality.

