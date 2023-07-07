Delhi Govt Setting Up 200 Camps For Kanwariyas: Atishi

The Delhi government is setting up 200 Kanwar Camps across the national capital with facilities of waterproof tents, washrooms, clean water.

On Friday, Revenue Minister Atishi reviewed the preparations for the camp being set up by the government at Maharaja Agrasen Park, Kashmere Gate, according to an official statement.

"Serving Shiva devotees during the sacred month of Sawan is an act of virtue and devotion. In this direction, the Kejriwal government is fulfilling its responsibility by providing all the necessary facilities to the kanwariyas," she said.

The Kanwar Camp at Kashmere Gate can accommodate up to 10,000 kanwariyas, the statement said. It also has a grand spacious dining hall for kanwariyas to receive prasad, it said.

"This year, 200 Kanwar Camps are being set up across Delhi where all necessary facilities will be available for the kanwariyas. This includes waterproof tents, accommodation arrangements, clean water, toilets, and other provisions. Special stands are provided to keep the kanwars (sacred pitchers)," Atishi said.

The minister said that medical facilities are also available at every Kanwar camp with doctors and nurses present to provide immediate treatment if needed. Local dispensaries have been linked to the camps for the convenience of kanwariyas, she said. CATS ambulances have been included for any emergency situation and hospitals have been instructed to make special arrangements for the treatment of kanwariyas, she added.

The minister directed officials and district administrations to be on alert and ensure all facilities and security to the kanwariyas.

A total of 85 camps are being set up in East Delhi, North-East Delhi and Shahadra districts which serve as entry and exit points for the kanwariyas.

