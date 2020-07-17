'They Call Us Covid Warriors': 42 Healthcare Workers Unceremoniously Sacked By Delhi Govt

Around 42 Health Care workers of Delhi Government's super speciality hospital were terminated on July 15 without prior notice. The termination happened when health care workers went to ask for their unpaid salary of the last two months. These workers were deployed in Covid isolation wards and offered their services in many Delhi Government Coronavirus dedicated hospitals. While expressing their anger, frontline workers said 'at one side the Government calls us Corona warriors and on the other side we are terminated without prior notice'.

"I am one of the 42 staff members working here in Super Speciality. We were working for the last 7 months i.e. before Covid-19 times. We were posted in isolation wards and other hospitals also. While offering our services many of us tested positive. When we tested positive, no facility was given to us but still we continued our duty after getting treated."

"We did everything so that they don't terminate us because we all know in this COVID-19 crisis many people have lost their jobs. Being healthcare workers we stand united during these challenging times" said Dipali, Nursing staff.

"When we went to enquire about non-payment of our salaries, they terminated us and said they don't need our services anymore" Added Dipali. Another nursing staff member who was working at the hospital said that the staff members were terminated when they went to administration asking for unpaid salaries.

"We are the same Corona warrirors who were being facilitated by Central and Delhi Governments but the reality is something else. Today we are unemployed and we were working in Covid-19 wards for the last 7 months. Yesterday we were terminated without prior notice. What kind of felicitation is this? Nobody is listening to us. We just demand that our termination should be revoked" said Priyanka, Nursing officer

The HealthCare workers in the hospital have alleged that they were not provided any sort of facility when they tested positive while offering their services

"According to Government guidelines, no contractual employee can be terminated. We are working here for the last 7 months and they have terminated us without prior notice. They call us Corona warrirors but we were terminated when we asked for our salaries. We demand that our unpaid salaries should be paid to us and we should be called back on duty with due respect" Added Prashant, another Nursing officer.

