Delhi Govt To Launch Drive On Jul 15 For Registration Of Construction, Demolition Sites

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI )The Delhi government will launch a special drive on July 15 for online registration of construction and demolition sites larger than 500 square metres for self-monitoring of compliance of dust control guidelines, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Sunday.

Those who do not register their sites will face action, he said.

A portal for the registration of construction and demolition sites was launched in October last year in a bid to control dust pollution in the capital.

The project proponents have to self-audit their compliance with dust control norms and upload a self-declaration on the portal on a fortnightly basis. The portal also facilitates officials to conduct site inspections, submit reports online, and levy and collect fines.

A special campaign will be launched for the registration of such sites on the C&D portal between July 15 and July 30. As many as 600 project proponents have registered on the portal so far, Rai said.

"The DPCC (Delhi Pollution Control Committee) will take action against those who have not registered their construction and demolition sites on the portal for self-assessment of dust control norms," he said. PTI GVS DIV DIV

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)