Delhi Govt To Re-design And Modernise Roads Of National Capital; Check What's Included

Five hundred forty (540) kilometres of roads are being beautified and redesigned based on European standards. Read more about the project.

In a bid to beautify the national capital's roads, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took road surveillance on Saturday, August 14. The Delhi government is modernising the appearance of roads in Delhi with modern technology under the renovation project. Five hundred forty (540) kilometres of roads are being beautified and redesigned based on European standards. The Delhi government, through the Public Works Department, has 1280 kilometres of roads under its purview. So far, the renovation work on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) road from Chirag Delhi Sheikh Sarai has been completed, said CM Kejriwal said conducting the inspection.

While speaking to ANI, CM Kejriwal confirmed that "In the first phase of this project, 540 kilometers of roads in the city will be beautified and redesigned as per European standards. The 800m long stretch here is part of the pilot stage of the project". He further explained, saying, "We have thoroughly inspected the entire pilot stretch and will discuss its shortcomings and strengths. The Delhi government, through the Public Works Department, has 1280 kilometers of roads under its purview and phase one of this project is being undertaken on roads of 100ft width and higher". He added.

Aam Admi Party legislator MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, a part of the inspection team, shared the Delhi government's road beautification plan. He said, "The Delhi government plans to redesign 11 corridors in Delhi. It includes three layers of greenery, a separate space for pedestrians, a selfie point, and a separate cycle track. PWD will ensure the security, and people will be made aware of it, "he added. Meanwhile, the PWD Minister Satyendar Jain and senior officials of the respective departments were present there.

More details of the project

The modernisation project of public property by the Delhi government consists of various themes and setups. For instance, the 800-meter stretch of BRT Road is being recreated on a patriotic theme along with updated public spaces and other pieces of equipment. Moreover, the road beautification process consists of various artworks, such as uniquely designed paintings, sandstone benches, marble Buddha statues, elegant paintings, steel elements, sandstone artworks, fountains, boards, and state-of-art information boards.

