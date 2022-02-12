Delhi Govt To Set Up 'migrant Worker Support Centres' For Labourers

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The Delhi government is coming up with 'migrant worker support centres' to facilitate labour force arriving in the city for having important personal documents like Aadhaar, ration and voter identity cards under one roof, officials said.

The Labour Department has planned three such centres in the city. The first one will be opened at the office of the Labour Commissioner of Delhi government in Jhilmil Colony on a pilot basis, a senior officer said.

After it, two more centres are planned to be opened at Kalkaji and Karmpura. Later it may also be set up at district level to meet the requirements of growing number of migrant workers in the city, he said.

"The Centre will serve to help workers coming to Delhi from other states in having necessary documents like Aadhaar, ration and voter ID cards for which they have to struggle a lot being a newcomer and often fall prey to touts," the officer said.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has floated a tender for the construction of the centre at Jhilmil Colony. The cost of the construction is estimated to be Rs 1.86 crore, he said.

The centre is expected to be ready in seven months after a successful bidder is selected by the PWD, officials said.

During the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Delhi, a large number of migrant workers left the city due to imposition of lockdown in March 2020. The authorities had a tough time dealing with the situation as many workers not having any social security cover thought it better to go back to their villages.

Besides providing necessary documents to newcomer migrant workers, the centres will also help them in registration with welfare board and benefit from various welfare schemes of the government, the officials added. PTI VIT AQS AQS

