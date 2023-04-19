Delhi Govt To Share Source Apportionment Study Report At Roundtable Conference Over Air Pollution

The Delhi government will hold a roundtable conference next month to discuss the findings of a real-time source apportionment study on air pollution and develop a strategy to further improve air quality in Delhi-NCR, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

The "Save Environment Roundtable Conference" will take place on May 15 at the Delhi Secretariat, and will be attended by representatives from the Commission for Air Quality Management, Central Pollution Control Board, SAFAR, United Nations Environment Programme, India Meteorological Department, World Bank, Centre for Science and Environment, TERI, and NCR (National Capital Region) states.

"We will share the report of the source-apportionment study with the participants, seek their suggestions, and prepare a strategy to further reduce air pollution in Delhi-NCR," Rai said.

Real-time source apportionment st4/19/2023 10:00:42 PMudies help identify factors responsible for an increase in air pollution at any spot, such as vehicles, dust, biomass burning, and emissions from industries, so that preventive measures can be taken accordingly.

Rai said orders have been issued to install mobile air quality monitoring vans at 13 air pollution hotspots in Delhi to ascertain the contribution of different pollution sources in real-time.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the real-time source apportionment study as a crucial component of the action plan to fight air pollution in the winter season.

Delhi is the first state/Union Territory in the country to achieve this feat.