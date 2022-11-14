Delhi Govt To Take Call On Lifting Of Ban On BS-III Petrol, BS-IV Diesel Four-wheelers

The Delhi government is likely to take a decision on the curbs on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the national capital on Monday, officials said.

According to an official, a meeting is likely to be held to decide whether the restrictions should continue.

"The restrictions were in place till November 13 and they have not been extended yet. The AQI (air quality index) has been stable in the last four days in the capital. There is a meeting to discuss what needs to be done," an official said.

During a review meeting last week, the Delhi government's transport department had decided that the curbs under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) should remain in place for the next few days instead of a knee-jerk reaction.

"BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi will remain banned under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan," Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said last Monday.

In an order last week, the transport department had said owners of vehicles found plying in violation of the rule would be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicles Act, which could invite a fine of Rs 20,000.

Vehicles deployed for emergency services and government and election-related work do not come under the ban purview.

The transport department had said in its order, "As per the directions provided under Stage III of revised GRAP, there will be a restriction to ply BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles (four-wheelers) in the jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi. The above directions will remain enforced till November 13 or downward revision in GRAP stage, whichever is earlier. The restrictions will continue beyond November 13, if CAQM orders GRAP-III and above restrictions."

Image: PTI/Sachin Saini

