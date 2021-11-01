Delhi: Gunmen Open Fire In Sweet Shop In Najafgarh Area, FIR Registered

In a shocking incident, a video has now surfaced on two armed men opening firing in a sweet shop in Delhi's Najafgarh area. In the CCTV footage, two men can be seen firing four rounds from their guns on Sunday evening. No one was injured in the firing.

The incident took place on Sunday evening around 6:10 pm when armed miscreants opened fire at Mittal Sweets in Najafgarh. The gunmen arrived at the shop on their motorcycles with their faces and heads covered with masks and Gamchha. The men could be seen talking to the shopkeeper after entering, before opening fire in the crowded sweet shop.

Delhi police have now registered a case and are investigating the shocking incident which happened in the national capital. According to the complainant, the miscreants first inquired about the price of the sweets before opening fire. The gunmen, as seen in the video, opened fire and fled the scene. The incident was caught on camera and further investigation is now underway. The police have found two empty rounds at the spot and are scanning nearby security cameras for more evidence.

Delhi Police puts anti-terrorism measures in place ahead of Diwali

Last week, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana spoke to Republic Media Network in an exclusive interview and explained the security arrangements made in the national capital ahead of Diwali. Asthana has assured that Delhi Police is completely prepared to handle the situation during the festive season and also informed that the police force has been preparing for the last two months considering the scale and organisation of an event of this magnitude.

Moreover, he also remarked that the Delhi Police's anti-terrorism measures are also in place. The Delhi Police has therefore instructed its personnel to patrol the areas during the peak hours in view of the threats. Additional anti-terrorism measures by the national capital's police force include checking guest house premises, market places and conducting mock drills.

Asthana affirmed that the officers and the other police personnel work as a team. The Delhi Police Commissioner has exuded confidence that officers who have been posted recently will perform their duties well. With new faces in the force, the Delhi Police chief has hoped for better coordination, management and effective implementation of the law.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD