Delhi, Gurugram Air Quality Remains In 'very Poor' Category, Noida AQI Dips To 'critical' 

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, the air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 385. Meanwhile, Noida's air quality has deteriorated to the 'critical' category, while Gurugram's air quality has deteriorated to the 'very poor' level. Noida and Gurugram have AQIs of 507 and 319, respectively.

An AQI of zero to 50 is deemed 'good,' 51 to 100 'satisfactory,' 101 to 200 'moderate,' 201 to 300 'poor,' 301 to 400 'very poor,' and 401 to 500 'severe,' according to government agencies. Separate night patrols teams have been established up for each of the 11 districts of the national capital to check compliance with pollution control regulations for construction-related activities, according to Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

Delhi Air Quality Management Commission Lifts Ban On Construction Work

However, on Monday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifted all limitations on building and demolition activities, as well as the ban on trucks entering the national capital. The decision by the Centre's air quality panel was made in the aftermath of a significant reduction in pollution levels and meteorological forecasts that were in line with strict dust control regulations.

According to the notice, non-polluting building activities such as plumbing, interior decoration, electrical work, and carpentry will be permitted. Construction and demolition operations will also be permitted in the national capital for certain categories such as railways, metros, airports, national security, hospitals, linear public projects, sanitation, and ancillary activities. Furthermore, the Commission has instructed that the ban on trucks entering Delhi be retained, with the exception of CNG or electric trucks and trucks transporting essential commodities.

The air quality panel had also approved officials to restart physical education sessions for students in grades 6 and up, as well as colleges and other educational institutions, with immediate effect earlier this week. It also stated that classes for students in grades 1 through 5 can begin on December 27.

The Delhi administration had already halted all construction and demolition activity in the NCR zone in November, only to reimpose it on November 24. On December 17, the moratorium was partially lifted, enabling projects connected to public utilities, trains, metro, airports and ISBTs, national security, defence, healthcare, highways, roads, flyovers, power transmission, pipelines, and other C&D activities.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI