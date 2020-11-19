Delhi Head Constable Traces 76 Missing Children In 3 Months; Promoted To Asst. Sub-insp

Rewarding diligence, Delhi police Commissioner on Thursday, promoted head constable Seema Dhaka to Assistant Sub-Inspector, as part of an out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 missing children. Dhaka, 33, did not take a single day off for almost three months she worked to trace the missing children, as per reports. Stating that it gives her joy to reunite children with parents, Dhaka said that her promotion may encourage her other colleagues to work diligently.

"I worked without any break as per leads I had been getting. I am certainly happy," said Dhaka, who was earlier a head constable. She added, "It gives me joy to see children reunited with their parents. I’m happy that the Police Commissioner rewarded my work. This might encourage others also.”

Dhaka's tracing efforts have been rewarded under Delhi police's new initiative which Commissioner S N Shrivastava had announced. "On August 7, Shrivastava had announced the grant of additional incentives, including out-of-turn promotion, for any constable or head constable who rescues 50 or more missing children below the age of 14 years...within a period of 12 months," Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Eish Singhal said. The Delhi Police has reunited 1,440 missing children with their families in the last three months.

Reports state that Dhaka, who is a mother to an 8-year-old formed a close relationship with some of the children she had traced. There were these two children whom I traced. While accompanying them to their homes in West Bengal, they developed a special bond with me during the train journey. They were crying when it was time for me to leave them with their parents,” said Dhaka. The 33-year-old head constable who traced 76 missing children to states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal also tested positive for Covid-19 and had to be isolated for three weeks in July, state reports.

From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019, a total of 5,412 children went missing and the police managed to trace 3,336 missing children. Meanwhile, from January 1, 2020 to October 31, a total of 3,507 children went missing and 2,629 children were traced. The recovery percentage was 74.96 per cent. After special incentives were announced, the Delhi Police traced 1,440 missing children, including those who had gone missing earlier.

