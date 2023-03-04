Delhi Health Minister Raaj Kumar Anand Surprise Visit At Chacha Nehru Children Hospital

Health Minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Saturday made a surprise visit to the Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya and said any kind of negligence in providing healthcare facilities, will not be tolerated.

During his visit, he also interacted with child patients and their relatives, and inquired about the arrangements at the hospital, his office said in a statement.

He also inquired from doctors regarding the treatment, behaviour and medicines of the children.

Health Minister Anand asked the hospital staff to ensure that children coming to the facility get quality treatment. He also advised hospital officials to improve the cleanliness system.

He took stock of the arrangements in the emergency, ICU and various wards from people.

"Health is a priority area for the (Arvind) Kejriwal government. Therefore, any kind of negligence will not be tolerated, in providing health facilities to the people," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Apart from Delhi, patients from neighbouring states also visit the Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya. In such a situation, instructions have been given to make additional arrangements to manage the crowd, so that children and their families do not have to face any problem, he said.

In addition, the hospital administration has been directed to make the hospital "a model children's hospital of the country by removing the clutter of the hospital", the statement said.

The health minister took in-depth information about children's food and medicine from doctors and staff of the hospital.

He said the city government is continuously working towards providing quality health services to all the people of Delhi.

Hospitals are being revamped to make Delhi's health infrastructure among the best in the world, Anand said.

"Our aim is to make Delhi government hospitals one of the best in the whole country," he said, adding, treatment facilities are being made more accessible, and existing hospitals are being made air-conditioned by making necessary changes.