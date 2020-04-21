Delhi: Here Is How An Old Age Home Is Taking Care Of The Elderly Amidst COVID Lockdown

An Old Age Home in Delhi is taking care of the most vulnerable people particularly those without relatives or home otherwise. Proper medical care is provided to those living there. The campus is sanitised frequently and food is prepared while maintaining the highest standards of hygiene. Saurabh, who runs the place reminds people of the request made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take care of the elderly.

While Coronavirus could affect anyone regardless of their age, elderly people face more risk than people of other age groups. During the announcement of lockdown 2.0, PM Modi had listed seven points and requested people to follow them. One of the vows that the PM Modi asked people to take was to take care of the elderly.

PM's appeal has reinvigorated those working for those in declining years. In order to find out how are the homeless holding up, Republic TV visited the Guru Vishram Vrish Ashram in Badarpur, Delhi.

Serving the elderly

''After our PM's address to the nation on the importance of caring for the elderly, we have been rigorously working 24x7 to save the elderly on the streets and in our centre," said Saurabh, director of the organisation, thanking the Prime Minister for reminding people of one of their most important duties.

"The first step that we took was to move the elders to the Garhmukteshwar home from the Delhi Ashram. Garhmukteshwar is safer for the elders, most of the caring staff (caregivers, nurses, physiotherapist, pathologist) of SHEOWS moved along with the elders to continue providing the services'', Saurabh added.

Improvement livelihood

After completing his post-graduation in England, Saurabh decided to come back to India and help those who are not just vulnerable economically but also physically.

''These elders are rescued in a very bad condition. In many of the cases, the rescued elderlies are in adverse conditions suffering from either mental or physical illness, or both. Our focus is not only limited to their healthcare but the improvement of their entire livelihood. This would include providing them a dignified life with proper focus given on nutritious food, comfortable accommodation, and intensive health care facilities'', he added.

Sanitisation, Social distancing norms adhered to

The Old Age Home is sanitised on a daily basis along with focus given on Social Distancing and avoiding any outsiders into the premises. Regular yoga sessions are organised to help people stay fit. The second phase of the lock-down was extended till May 3 by Prime Minister Modi.

