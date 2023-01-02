Forensic Team Makes Big Disclosure As Delhi Hit-&-run Case Accused Sent To 3-day Custody

Five accused nabbed in connection to a hit-and-run case in Delhi have been sent to three-day police custody. The accused were produced in Delhi's Rohini Court on January 3 for the death of a 20-year-old woman who was run over by their car on January 1 in the Sultanpuri-Kanjhawala area.

Delhi police had demanded five-day custody from Metropolitan Magistrate Ajay Singh Parihar amid growing protests that have swept the national capital. The accused have been identified as Deepak Khanna (26), a Gramin Seva auto driver, Amit Khanna (25), who worked in a bank on a contract basis in Uttam Nagar, Krishan (27), who worked at Spanish Culture Centre in Connaught Place, Mithun (26), a hairdresser and Manoj Mittal (27), a ration dealer.

#BREAKING | Delhi hit & run: All 5 accused sent to 3-day police custody. Tune in here - https://t.co/rwzjwP3Hla pic.twitter.com/JK0Mg3mSCe — Republic (@republic) January 2, 2023

As part of the investigations, the Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL) team is examining the crime scene. The team got a huge lead as blood stains were found on the tires of the Baleno car which ran over the woman. According to reports, the deceased, who was on a scooty, got entangled in the wheels of the car and her body was dragged for over 10 kilometres. Her clothes reportedly got torn off, which made her family suspicious of the deceased being raped.

Meanwhile, the victim's body has been shifted from the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital to the Maulana Azad Medical College where the postmortem is likely to be conducted.

#BREAKING | 'Blood stains on car's lower part': Big disclosure by FSL team in Delhi hit & run horror - https://t.co/rwzjwP3Hla pic.twitter.com/vgquJhLU86 — Republic (@republic) January 2, 2023

Protests erupt in Sultanpuri

Massive protests erupted in Sultanpuri, the area where the deceased, Kanjhawala lived as well as outside the residence of Delhi's L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena demanding justice.

Earlier today, the L-G expressed his shock over the incident in a tweet. "My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators. Have been monitoring with @CPDelhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into," he tweeted.

Following the tragic incident, Republic spoke to an eyewitness, a Zomato delivery man who was present at the spot and refuted the initial claims. "While taking the turn, the car made a loud voice and then I took notice and saw the head of the girl. The car was at a distance from me, I don't know if she was screaming or not. I saw it live and no music was being played in the car. The car was at a speed of 40 to 60 km per hr. I don't know if the driver was drunk but this is what I saw," the eyewitness said. The CCTV footage also surfaced which showed the woman's body being dragged under the car.

Delhi DCP (Outer) Harendra K Singh while speaking to Republic had initially said citing the statements of the accused that they had no idea that the woman was stuck under her car as they playing music at a high volume.