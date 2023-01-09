Delhi Hit-&-run Case: Court Sends 6 Accused In Anjali's Death To 14-day Judicial Custody

The six accused in the Delhi hit-and-run case have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody by the Rohini court. This comes after statements of 20 witnesses were recorded with regard to the death of a 20-year-old woman on the early hours of January 1. Anjali, the deceased woman, was riding a scooty when it was hit by a car. The car reportedly dragged Anjali's entangled body for several kilometres.

Initially, the investigation was being conducted with five accused-- Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthun and Manoj Mittal-- under the scanner. A sixth accused named Ashutosh has now been nabbed. Ashutosh allegedly conspired to shield the others and mislead the investigation.

Delhi police said Ashutosh's role in the case is different because he allegedly assisted the person who was driving without a license, sources say. All of them were questioned by the police. Officers are examining CCTV footages collected from the route from the night Anjali was killed.

Accused were aware

Sources in the Delhi Police said the accused knew that Anjali's body was stuck beneath their car from the time they hit her but dragged her for around 13 km. "The accused in the car did not take Anjali out because the accused were afraid that if they got down from the car and took Anjali out, they might get into legal trouble if someone saw them," police said.

On January 7, the Rohini court granted bail to the seventh accused Ankush Khanna, the brother of Amit Khanna.

Ankush Khanna recently surrendered at the Sultanpuri police station. He had allegedly helped the accused flee by arranging an auto, Delhi Police say. Apart from these six, Anjali's friend Nidhi was also questioned by the police after her statements purportedly contradicted the postmortem report.